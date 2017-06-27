Aamir Khan's Dangal Now At 2,000 Crore. Don't Stop Counting Yet Aamir Khan's Dangal is the only Indian film to have made an enviable Rs 2,000 crore worldwide

778 Shares EMAIL PRINT Aamir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar in Dangal New Delhi: Highlights Dangal is the only Indian film to have collected Rs 2,000 crore globally It's also the fifth highest-grossing non-English film in history Dangal released in China in May which helped the film's box office figure Dangal has now collected Rs 2,000 crore worldwide, courtesy China's box office, stated a Dangal has becomes India's only film to have achieved the enviable figure. Dangal, which is a biopic on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, was named the Dangal released in China on May 5 as Shuai Jiao Baba (Let's Wrestle, Dad).



In India, Aamir's Dangal made over Rs. 375 crore, shattering box office records set by his own 2014 film PK and Salman Khan's Sultan. Then S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion released and took over. Baahubali 2 broke several records made by Aamir's Dangal. The makers are also preparing for the release of Baahubali 2 in China.



Now, Baahubali 2 will be remembered as the first Indian film to make Rs 1,000 crore worldwide while Dangal upped its game and will be known as the first Indian film to make Rs 2,000 crore globally.



Dangal featured Aamir Khan as Mahavir Phogat while actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra played Geeta and Babita Phogat respectively. Child artiste Zaira Wasim won a National Award in Best Support Actress category for her portrayal of the younger version of Geeta Phogat.



(With IANS inputs)



