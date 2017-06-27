Aamir Khan's Dangal Now At 2,000 Crore. Don't Stop Counting Yet

Aamir Khan's Dangal has now collected Rs 2,000 crore worldwide, courtesy China's box office, stated a Forbes report. Aamir's film on wrestling earned Rs 2.5 crore last week to bring the total to Rs 2,000 crore. In doing so, Dangal has becomes India's only film to have achieved the enviable figure. Dangal, which is a biopic on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, was named the fifth highest-grossing non-English film in history by Forbes last week. Aamir Khan, who is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan in Malta, has not released a statement regarding the film's mammoth success but of the film's inotial success at China's ticket window, Aamir told news agency IANS: "It was unprecedented. We are pleasantly surprised." Dangal released in China on May 5 as Shuai Jiao Baba (Let's Wrestle, Dad).
Highlights
- Dangal is the only Indian film to have collected Rs 2,000 crore globally
- It's also the fifth highest-grossing non-English film in history
- Dangal released in China in May which helped the film's box office figure
In India, Aamir's Dangal made over Rs. 375 crore, shattering box office records set by his own 2014 film PK and Salman Khan's Sultan. Then S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion released and took over. Baahubali 2 broke several records made by Aamir's Dangal. The makers are also preparing for the release of Baahubali 2 in China.
Now, Baahubali 2 will be remembered as the first Indian film to make Rs 1,000 crore worldwide while Dangal upped its game and will be known as the first Indian film to make Rs 2,000 crore globally.
Dangal featured Aamir Khan as Mahavir Phogat while actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra played Geeta and Babita Phogat respectively. Child artiste Zaira Wasim won a National Award in Best Support Actress category for her portrayal of the younger version of Geeta Phogat.
(With IANS inputs)