Aamir Khan's Dangal Busts China Box Office. 753 Crore And Still Counting In China, Dangal released to as many as 9,000 theatres and even on its third Saturday, made impressive ticket sales of Rs 106 crore

#Dangal is TERRIFIC in China... Week 3:

Fri: $ 6.07 mn

Sat: $ 16.35 mn

Sun: $ 11.71 mn

Mon: $ 3.38 mn

Total: $ 116.21 million [Rs 753.23 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2017



After S S Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, Dangal became the second Indian movie to have surpassed the Rs 1000 crore mark. Dangal and Baahubali are "India's pride," tweeted Mr Adarsh. "Dangal and Baahubali 2 have achieved what we thought was impossible and unachievable," he added.

The industry yearns for Hits... #Dangal and #Baahubali2 have achieved what we thought was IMPOSSIBLE and UNACHIEVABLE... Time to rejoice... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2017

Ahead of the release of Dangal, during Christmas last year, Aamir Khan confessed to being rather nervous about the film's success. Aamir, who was counting nail-biting moments till the film hit screens, had told reporters: "Numbers do not matter to me, neither do awards. The audience liking my film is equivalent to winning an award for me." Dangal was an instant hit with the audience once released.



This year, Dangal opened the Beijing Film Festival in China and later released as Shuai Jiao Baba, which translates in English as 'Let's Wrestle, Dad.' Aamir Khan co-stars with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and TV star Sakshi Tanwar in Dangal, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and based on Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat.





