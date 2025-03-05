Why Fatima Sana Shaikh Did Not Want To Do Solo Films After Her Debut Film <i>Dangal</i>

Fatima Sana Shaikh played the role of freestyle wrestler Geeta Phogat in Dangal. She was seen alongside Sanya Malhotra who essayed the character of her sister Babita Kumari and Aamir Khan, who played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat.

However, to the surprise of her fans, Dangal made her journey quite a bit difficult. She revealed how starting her career with such a big blockbuster, put a lot of pressure on her.

She told HT City, "I did feel a pressure of not living up to the image and benchmark I had created. It created self-doubt that people might think I am a good actor, but am I truly one? I didn't want to do solo films, because then the responsibility of a project would be on me and then if the audience doesn't like it, what would I do? I approached my work with fear, and it took me time to understand that it's okay to fail and make mistakes."

She added, "I shot for Ludo (2020) after Thugs of Hindostan (2018), and I was very underconfident about myself. Eventually, I realised kuch farak nahi padta. I just need to do my job, and I need to show up for myself."

She concluded by saying that today she is a lot more comfortable with where she is and how her career is going. She has accepted that people and success will come and go. It is essential to experience the highs and lows, and that she has made peace with the fickleness of the profession.