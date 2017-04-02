4 Drunk Students Arrested For Allegedly Chasing Union Minister Smriti Irani's Car, Get Bail

Four Delhi University students were arrested for "chasing, misbehaving and overtaking" Union minister Smriti Irani's car in an inebriated state in Delhi on Saturday.Police said the minister's security staff complained to the Police Control Room (PCR) around 5 pm about the four youths chasing her car and trying to overtake her pilot car near the Myanmar Embassy in Chanakyapuri area.All the four students -- Anand Sharma, Avinash, Shitanshu and Kunal -- are in the age group of 20-25 and, according to the police, were drunk and returning from a birthday party. They were first detained for interrogation at the Chanakyapuri police station and later arrested for stalking and outraging the modesty of women and produced before the court this morning."They have been held for speeding, drink driving and misbehaving with the minister and her staff," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police RP Meena told IANS."Their medical examination has confirmed the presence of alcohol in their blood. They were returning from a friend's birthday party in south Delhi and were roaming in the area for fun," a senior police official told PTI.Smriti Irani's security staff stopped the students' speeding Santro car after chasing it near the French Embassy, when it tried to overtake the minister's pilot car repeatedly, Mr Meena said.They later handed over these students to the PCR van and the local police, who had reached the spot by then.Reacting to the incident, Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal said in tweet, "Good @smritiirani acted against men who chased her. Encourages others 2 report. Imp centre state work together for women safety in Delhi."