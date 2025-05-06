Advertisement
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
31 minutes ago

 MBSE HSSLC Result 2025 LIVE updates: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results. Students can access their HSSLC Class 12 results on the official website of the Mizoram Board of School Education, mbse.edu.in, entering their roll number and registration number.

Mizoram HSSLC Results 2025: Pass Percentage Criteria

To pass the examination, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate. Students who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for the MBSE Class 12 compartment examination.

MBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Steps To Check Results

Step 1: Visit the official website for Mizoram HSSLC results - www.mbse.edu.in
Step 2: Locate the 'Results' section on the homepage
Click on the link titled 'Mizoram Board Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate 2025'
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter your roll number and registration number in the respective fields
Step 5: Your HSSLC Result 2025 Mizoram PDF will be displayed on the screen

Here are the LIVE Updates of Mizoram HSSLC Results 2025:

May 06, 2025 12:42 (IST)
Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2025 LIVE: Direct Link

Click Here For Mizoram Board HSSLC Result

May 06, 2025 12:29 (IST)
MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Mizoram Class 12 Results Declared

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results. 

May 06, 2025 12:18 (IST)
Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2025 LIVE: How To Check Result Via Phone

Results can be inquired about during office hours at the following numbers:

Contact Numbers:

WhatsApp & Phone Call:

9863883041 (Aizawl)

9863722521 (Aizawl)

9863519718 (Lunglei)

9612226288 (Lunglei)

May 06, 2025 12:14 (IST)
MBSE HSSLC Result 2025 Live: Supplementary Exams

After the declaration of results, MBSE will conduct supplementary exams for students who do not clear one or more subjects. Additionally, students who are dissatisfied with their scores will be allowed to apply for re-evaluation or improvement exams by paying the applicable fee for each subject.

May 06, 2025 12:10 (IST)
MBSE HSSLC Result 2025 Live: Pass Percentage Criteria

To pass the examination, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate. Students who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for the MBSE Class 12 compartment examination.

MBSE HSSLC Result 2025, Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2025, Mizoram Boar Result 2025
