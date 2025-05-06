MBSE HSSLC Result 2025 LIVE updates: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results. Students can access their HSSLC Class 12 results on the official website of the Mizoram Board of School Education, mbse.edu.in, entering their roll number and registration number.

Mizoram HSSLC Results 2025: Pass Percentage Criteria

To pass the examination, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate. Students who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for the MBSE Class 12 compartment examination.

MBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Steps To Check Results

Step 1: Visit the official website for Mizoram HSSLC results - www.mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Locate the 'Results' section on the homepage

Click on the link titled 'Mizoram Board Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate 2025'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your roll number and registration number in the respective fields

Step 5: Your HSSLC Result 2025 Mizoram PDF will be displayed on the screen

Here are the LIVE Updates of Mizoram HSSLC Results 2025: