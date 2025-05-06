Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2025 Result Out, Check Steps To Download

Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2025: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has officially announced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Result 2025. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations can now access their results on the official website - mbse.edu.in. To download their marksheets, candidates must enter their roll number and registration number on the result portal.

Mizoram HSSLC Result 2025: Pass Percentage Criteria

To be declared pass, students must score at least 33 percent marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate. Candidates who fail in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for the MBSE Class 12 compartment examination, which will be conducted shortly after the results are declared.

MBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Steps To Check Results

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' section available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link titled 'Mizoram Board Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate 2025'

Step 4: Enter your roll number and registration number in the designated fields

Step 5: Your HSSLC Result 2025 will appear on the screen. Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

MBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Supplementary And Re-evaluation Process

Students who are unable to pass in one or more subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary examinations, as scheduled by the board. Additionally, those dissatisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation or improvement exams by paying the applicable fee per subject. Further details will be available on the MBSE website.