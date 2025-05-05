Mizoram HSSLC Results 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow At 12 Noon, Direct Link Here

Mizoram HSSLC Results 2025: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will announce the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results tomorrow at 12 noon. Once released, students will be able to access their HSSLC Class 12 results on the official website of the Mizoram Board of School Education, mbse.edu.in, entering their roll number and registration number.

Mizoram HSSLC Results 2025: Pass Percentage Criteria

To pass the examination, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate. Students who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for the MBSE Class 12 compartment examination.

MBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Steps To Check Results

Step 1: Visit the official website for Mizoram HSSLC results - www.mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Locate the 'Results' section on the homepage

Click on the link titled 'Mizoram Board Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate 2025'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your roll number and registration number in the respective fields

Step 5: Your HSSLC Result 2025 Mizoram PDF will be displayed on the screen

MBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Supplementary Exams

After the declaration of results, MBSE will conduct supplementary exams for students who do not clear one or more subjects. Additionally, students who are dissatisfied with their scores will be allowed to apply for re-evaluation or improvement exams by paying the applicable fee for each subject.

MBSE Result 2025: Class 10th Pass Percentage

Earlier, the Mizoram Board had announced the Class 10 results on April 29. This year, 76.68 percent of students passed the MBSE Class 10 examination. The pass percentage among boys was higher than that of girls. While 77.86 percent of boys cleared the exam, the pass percentage among girls stood at 75.63 percent.