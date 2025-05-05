CSIR NBRI Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Various Posts, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 1.12 Lakh

CSIR NBRI Recruitment 2025: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI), based in Lucknow, has officially started the registration process for CSIR NBRI Recruitment 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 30 vacancies. The positions available include Technical Assistant, Technician, and Junior Secretariat Assistant (Finance & Accounts / Stores & Purchase).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website, nbri.res.in. They must submit the online form by June 2, 2025, up to 6pm.

CSIR NBRI Recruitment 2025: Post Details And Salary Structure

Technical Assistant: Pay Level - Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400

Technician: Pay Level - Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 63,200

Junior Secretariat Assistant (F&A/S&P): Pay Level - Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 63,200

CSIR NBRI Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR), OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 500. However, candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen categories and all women applicants are exempted from paying the fee.

CSIR NBRI Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website at https://nbri.res.in

Step 2. Navigate to the "Careers" section and click on the relevant recruitment advertisement

Step 3. Register and fill out the online application form with all required details.

Step 4. Upload necessary documents such as photograph, signature, educational and experience certificates.

Step 5. Pay the application fee (if applicable) through the designated payment portal.

Step 6. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to ensure they meet all eligibility criteria before applying. Applications once submitted cannot be withdrawn, and the application fee will not be refunded.