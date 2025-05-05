TN HSC +2 Results 2025: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Scorecards Likely To Be Out Soon

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is expected to release the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2025 shortly. Once announced, students can check their results on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards, registration numbers, date of birth, and other relevant credentials handy, as these will be required to access the results. Please note that incorrect entry of details may prevent access to the scorecard.

How To Check Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2025

Step 1: Open any web browser and visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the active link that says "Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result"

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format)

Step 5: Review the entered details for accuracy

Step 6: Click on the "Submit" button

Step 7: Your Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Students should carefully verify all the information mentioned in the result. In case of any discrepancy, they must contact their respective school authorities immediately. The result will include basic details such as the student's name, date of birth, father's name, and subject-wise marks.

The DGE is also expected to soon open the rechecking window for Class 12 students. Those interested in applying should keep a close watch on the official website for updates.

TN Class 12 Result 2024: Last Year Performance

In 2024, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results were declared on May 6. The overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 94.56%.

Boys' pass percentage: 92.37%

Girls' pass percentage: 96.44%

Total students appeared: 7,60,606

Total students passed: 7,19,196

Out of 7,532 higher secondary schools, 2,478 achieved a 100% pass rate.

Among subjects, Computer Science recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.8%, followed by Chemistry at 99.14%.

Mathematics: 2,587 students scored full marks

Physics: 633 students secured a perfect score

Chemistry: 471 students scored full marks

Approximately 94.56% of students successfully cleared the TN HSE +2 exams.