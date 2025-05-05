TN HSC +2 Results 2025: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Scorecards Likely To Be Out Soon

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is expected to release the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2025 shortly. Once announced, students can check their results on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in.
Students are advised to keep their admit cards, registration numbers, date of birth, and other relevant credentials handy, as these will be required to access the results. Please note that incorrect entry of details may prevent access to the scorecard.
How To Check Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2025
Step 1: Open any web browser and visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the active link that says "Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result"
Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen
Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format)
Step 5: Review the entered details for accuracy
Step 6: Click on the "Submit" button
Step 7: Your Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen
Students should carefully verify all the information mentioned in the result. In case of any discrepancy, they must contact their respective school authorities immediately. The result will include basic details such as the student's name, date of birth, father's name, and subject-wise marks.
The DGE is also expected to soon open the rechecking window for Class 12 students. Those interested in applying should keep a close watch on the official website for updates.
TN Class 12 Result 2024: Last Year Performance
In 2024, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results were declared on May 6. The overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 94.56%.
- Boys' pass percentage: 92.37%
- Girls' pass percentage: 96.44%
- Total students appeared: 7,60,606
- Total students passed: 7,19,196
Out of 7,532 higher secondary schools, 2,478 achieved a 100% pass rate.
Among subjects, Computer Science recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.8%, followed by Chemistry at 99.14%.
- Mathematics: 2,587 students scored full marks
- Physics: 633 students secured a perfect score
- Chemistry: 471 students scored full marks
Approximately 94.56% of students successfully cleared the TN HSE +2 exams.