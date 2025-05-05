CBSE Class 10, 12 Results To Be Out Soon, Check Past Year Trends

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for over 42 lakh students in the coming days. While the official result date has not been confirmed, trends from previous years suggest a likely release in mid-May. This year, the exams were held from February 15 to April 4.

As per previous trends, the results are expected to be out by May. In 2024, the board had announced the results on May 13. In 2023, it was announced on May 12 while in 2022, CBSE announced the results on July 22.

Once declared, students can access their results on the CBSE's official websites, as well as on DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

Official Websites To Check CBSE Results

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in



CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: How To Check

Go to the CBSE official results portal, results.cbse.nic.in

Select the link for either "CBSE 10th Result 2025" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025."

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and save your result, and print it for future reference.



Following the announcement of results, CBSE will conduct supplementary exams for students who fail in one or more subjects. Students who are unsatisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation or improvement by paying the applicable fee per subject.

CBSE Class 10 Result: Previous Year Highlights

Pass Percentage: 93.60%

Girls outperformed boys with a pass rate of 94.75%, exceeding boys by 2.04%

Over 47,000 students scored above 95%

More than 2 lakh students scored above 90%

CBSE Class 12 Result 2025