Want To Take Women Along On Pathway To Success: Namrata Adani At Stanford University

The pathway to a developed India will be laid through education, where women will play a leading role, Namrata Adani, director at Adani Group, has said.

Speaking at the Future of Work for Women Summit at Stanford University on Friday, Ms Adani outlined her vision to make women independent and self-sufficient and give them the tools they need to thrive in all fields and contribute even more to India's development.

Keynote at the event was delivered by Ms Smriti Irani, former Cabinet Minister and Chairperson, Alliance for Global Good, Gender Equity and Equality.

Ms Adani was speaking on a panel called Flexible Work Arrangements: Challenges, Opportunities and Career Pathways for Women.

Namrata Adani at the Future of Work for Women Summit at Stanford University.

"Women must take charge of their own destinies - not only can we drive change, we should be leading it," said Ms. Adani, reflecting on the influence of her mother in shaping her worldview. "My mother used to tell me, 'When challenges arise, it's financial independence that will carry you through.' Today I take immense pride in the lessons she instilled in me - and I now pass that wisdom on to my daughter."

Ms Adani said the Adani Group has worked extensively in rural areas to empower young girls and women to be independent through its foundation. As promoter of Adani schools, Ms Adani emphasised that she now wants to take that learning to schools in cities across India.

Other panelists included Achyuta Adhvaryu, professor of economics with UC San Diego, Hannah Erickson, Director of Sustainability and Impact at Upwork, Nicholas Bloom, Professor of Economics, Stanford University, and Prajna Khanna, Vice President, Global Head of Sustainability, Prosus.

