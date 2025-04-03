Ektaa Kapoor To Revive Television Classic <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> With Smriti Irani And Amar Upadhyay? Details Inside

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is one of television czarina Ektaa Kapoor's cult shows that aired back on July 3, 2000, and concluded in November 6, 2008.

Like most of Ektaa Kapoor's serials those days, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi led by Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay had a crazy fanbase who remained loyal to the popularity of the show, till the very end.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ektaa Kapoor is currently very busy with the work of bringing back Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi for a limited series, with the OGs Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay who played the characters of Tulsi and Mihir (briefly), respectively.

While all details regarding the same are being kept under wraps, Pinkvilla has learnt that the former Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani is dedicatedly working out to get into her character again.

The report also suggests that the iconic theme song of the show which began with Tulsi going around the house and introducing all her family members, will be recreated and shot in the same location.

The makers are planning to announce the big news in June 2025. Pinkvilla did not gain an official confirmation or any further comments from Ektaa Kapoor's representatives upon reaching out.

Ektaa Kapoor's family-oriented shows back then, which also included Sakshi Tanwar's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, had a cult status.

In an age where OTT platforms were yet to be discovered, television and daily soaps played a pivotal role in entertainment. The return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is sure to invoke a barrage of emotions among fans.

