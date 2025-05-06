"How Dare You?" Principal, Librarian Get Into Fistfight. Video Is Viral

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A physical fight erupted between a principal and librarian at Eklavya Adarsh School in Madhya Pradesh after an argument. Both women were removed from their positions and have filed police complaints. A viral video showed their chaotic altercation.

A school in Madhya Pradesh turned into a wrestling ring after an argument between the principal and the librarian escalated into a physical altercation, with both slapping and pulling each other's hair. The two women have been sacked after a video of their fight went viral. They have reportedly filed a police complaint. The incident took place at Eklavya Adarsh School in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, around 300 kms away from the capital Bhopal. The video of the incident has gone viral.

In the viral video, the principal and the librarian can be seen arguing loudly. The librarian records the argument on her phone. Enraged, the principal slaps her, snatches her phone, and flings it to the ground.

"Madam, how dare you? Aap ne mujhe thappad kaise maara? Aap ki himmat kaise hui? (How dare you slap me?)," the librarian asks, complaining that her phone is smashed.

The principal is seen picking up the phone and throwing it again, shattering the device.

"How did you break my phone? How dare you slap me?" the librarian demands.

The principal begins recording the argument on her own phone. The librarian then slaps the principal on her arm, leading to an all-out brawl between the two women.

The librarian pulls at the principal's stole. In response, the principal grabs her and beats her left, right and centre. "How dare you touch me?", the librarian keeps asking, to which the principal declares, "self-defense." The two keep pulling each others hair and exchanging blows.

In the background, a boy can be heard saying, "Mumma, rehne do (Mom, let it be)."

No one intervenes until a woman calmly asks the two fighting women to step back.

Both women have been transferred to the office of Assistant Commissioner Prashant Arya for now

The viral video has received mixed reactions on the internet. While one user described it as a “cat fight,” another praised the third woman who tried to stop the altercation.

"The best person is the cleaning woman, who tried to separate them. The other two might be educated, but she is the wiser one," wrote a user on X.

A social media user blamed the librarian for recording the argument and instigating the fight. “The librarian was acting overly smart by recording the video. She got what she deserved. The TikTok culture has ruined people; for them, everything is video material.”

Another man criticised the principal and said, "The principal was overly aggressive and was behaving like a lady goon. She should have exercised some control over her temper. She doesn't deserve to be a principal at all."