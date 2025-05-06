UN Security Council's Tough Questions To Pakistan, Concerns Raised Over Missile Tests

Pakistan has faced tough questions from members of the United Nations Security Council at the closed-door consultations over tensions with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

The UNSC members grilled Islamabad over the involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terror group, in the Pahalgam attack in which 25 tourists and a Kashmiri pony ride operator were killed by terrorists in cold blood.

They condemned the terror attack and highlighted the need for accountability. They also refused to accept the "false flag" narrative used by Pakistan.

Pakistan, one of the 10 non-permanent members of the council, had requested "closed consultations" in view of the tensions.