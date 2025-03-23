To "India's Tulsi" Smriti Irani, A Sweet Birthday Wish From <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Producer Ektaa Kapoor

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani turned a year older on Sunday. On the special occasion, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi producer Ektaa Kapoor penned a sweet wish.

She posted a montage of cherished moments featuring Smriti, herself, and her son, Ravi, over the years.

In her Instagram note, she wrote, "So many years of knowing you, seeing every side of you... This year marks 25 years of Kyunki and in a few months, I reflect on how you have grown into a force to be reckoned with shining star. Happy birthday, my friend, my favorite meme sharer, Ravi's Masi, and for many, INDIA'S TULSI."

For the unversed, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The iconic show aired on Star Plus from July 3, 2000, to November 6, 2008.

On Friday, Ektaa Kapoor also sparked a debate on the state of Indian content, revealing who she believes is truly responsible for its lack of global recognition.

In an Instagram story, she wrote, "When Indian creators lament that our content isn't on par with internationally acclaimed TV series and films, I wonder-is it ego, anger, or misplaced accusations?"

She pointed out that when critically praised films like Superboys of Malegaon and Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders struggle at the box office, the blame doesn't lie with the creators but with the audience.

"When Superboys of Malegaon and my dear friend @hansalmehta's The Buckingham Murders fail in theatres, can we blame the real culprits-the 'audience'? But since blaming people in abstract terms isn't fun (because you can't call them out on social media), let's just say a major part of India is still in its evolutionary stage when it comes to consuming quality content. You could say it's in its adolescence," she added.