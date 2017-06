10 Tubelight Pics Of Salman Khan And His Adorable Pint-Sized Co-Star

Highlights Matin Rey Tangu is an 8-year-old child artiste from Arunachal Pradesh Matin was introduced to the media earlier this week Tubelight is releasing tomorrow

Beautiful Manali! #2DaysToTubelight @TubelightKiEid @SohailKhanofficial @kabirkhankk @man_on_ledge A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Bonding Bonding... #Matin @kabirkhankk @man_on_ledge @TubelightKiEid A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Kem Cho, As-salamu alaykum #Tubelight #Matin @TubelightKiEid A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 16, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

Main aur mera matin #Tubelight @TubelightKiEid @kabirkhankk A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 12, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

Check him out... #Tubelight @TubelightKiEid @kabirkhankk A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

Backed by Matin Rey Tangu A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jan 23, 2017 at 9:55am PST

This little kid is my Man! #3DaysForTubelightTeaser @Kabirkhankk @man_on_ledge @SKFilmsOfficial @TubelightKiEid A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on May 1, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

Introducing Matin Rey Tangu A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:18am PST

ICYMI - Just @beingsalmankhan & #MatinReyTangu spending some time backstage after #TubelightKiNight! @kabirkhankk @man_on_ledge @sohailkhanofficial A post shared by Tubelight (@tubelightkieid) on Jun 20, 2017 at 3:57am PDT

How cute does #MatinReyTangu look in the #TubelightFBCameraFilter? Head over to Facebook and try it now! @beingsalmankhan @kabirkhankk @sohailkhanofficial @man_on_ledge @skfilmsofficial A post shared by Tubelight (@tubelightkieid) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:11am PDT

has not even released and Salman Khan's eight-year-old co-star Matin Rey Tangu is a star already - both on social media and off screen. From Tubelight 's promotional videos and pictures, it is quite evident that Matin may not be the centre of attention (like Harshaali was in) but covers a major chunk of the movie. Matin also appears to contribute to the emotional quotient of the Kabir Khan-directed film. The 51-year-old superstar, who is known for his undisputed rapport with pint-sized actors, introduced his littleon social media earlier this year and to the media earlier this week. In case you wonder how much of the sudden attention Matin is enjoying, here's what you need to know. When asked about his future ambitions, he told news agency PTI: "I want to be an actor.(Now, I have become an actor so I will continue)."Ahead of, here are 10 times Matin Rey Tangu and Salman Khan won our hearts just by being adorable.And here's Salman and Matin enjoying the silence of the hills.When they had a lot to catch up on.Salman plays the role of Laxman inand is clearly theof the two.A ride through the woods.Here's Salman and Matin, waiting for their turn.They always have each other's back:Here's the first poster featuring Matin. This picture reminded many ofand Munni fromIntroducing Matin from Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar. Such cuteness!However, Matin and Salman'sdiary will remain incomplete without these adorable pictures from the event Matin was introduced in:, which is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-Sino war, has extensively been shot in Manali.also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan while late actor Om Puri and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu feature in significant roles.is arriving to light up the screens tomorrow.