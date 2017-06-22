10 Tubelight Pics Of Salman Khan And His Adorable Pint-Sized Co-Star

Tubelight has not even released and Salman Khan's eight-year-old co-star Matin Rey Tangu is a star already - both on social media and off screen. From Tubelight's promotional videos and pictures, it is quite evident that Matin may not be the centre of attention (like Harshaali was in Bajrangi Bhaijaan) but covers a major chunk of the movie. Matin also appears to contribute to the emotional quotient of the Kabir Khan-directed film. The 51-year-old superstar, who is known for his undisputed rapport with pint-sized actors, introduced his little partner on social media earlier this year and to the media earlier this week. In case you wonder how much of the sudden attention Matin is enjoying, here's what you need to know. When asked about his future ambitions, he told news agency PTI: "I want to be an actor. Ab actor ban gaya toh ban gaya (Now, I have become an actor so I will continue)."
Ahead of Tubelight, here are 10 times Matin Rey Tangu and Salman Khan won our hearts just by being adorable.
Tubelight, which is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-Sino war, has extensively been shot in Manali. Tubelight also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan while late actor Om Puri and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu feature in significant roles. Tubelight is arriving to light up the screens tomorrow.