10 Tubelight Pics Of Salman Khan And His Adorable Pint-Sized Co-Star

Matin Rey Tangu always has 'Tubelight' Salman Khan's back

All India | Written by | Updated: June 22, 2017 15:40 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
10 Tubelight Pics Of Salman Khan And His Adorable Pint-Sized Co-Star

Matin Rey Tangu and Salman Khan in a still from Tubelight

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Matin Rey Tangu is an 8-year-old child artiste from Arunachal Pradesh
  2. Matin was introduced to the media earlier this week
  3. Tubelight is releasing tomorrow
Tubelight has not even released and Salman Khan's eight-year-old co-star Matin Rey Tangu is a star already - both on social media and off screen. From Tubelight's promotional videos and pictures, it is quite evident that Matin may not be the centre of attention (like Harshaali was in Bajrangi Bhaijaan) but covers a major chunk of the movie. Matin also appears to contribute to the emotional quotient of the Kabir Khan-directed film. The 51-year-old superstar, who is known for his undisputed rapport with pint-sized actors, introduced his little partner on social media earlier this year and to the media earlier this week. In case you wonder how much of the sudden attention Matin is enjoying, here's what you need to know. When asked about his future ambitions, he told news agency PTI: "I want to be an actor. Ab actor ban gaya toh ban gaya (Now, I have become an actor so I will continue)."

Ahead of Tubelight, here are 10 times Matin Rey Tangu and Salman Khan won our hearts just by being adorable.

And here's Salman and Matin enjoying the silence of the hills.
 
 

Beautiful Manali! #2DaysToTubelight @TubelightKiEid @SohailKhanofficial @kabirkhankk @man_on_ledge

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on



When they had a lot to catch up on. 
 

Bonding Bonding... #Matin @kabirkhankk @man_on_ledge @TubelightKiEid

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on



Salman plays the role of Laxman in Tubelight and is clearly the seedha sadha of the two.
 
 

Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Kem Cho, As-salamu alaykum #Tubelight #Matin @TubelightKiEid

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on



A ride through the woods.
 
 

Main aur mera matin #Tubelight @TubelightKiEid @kabirkhankk

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on



Here's Salman and Matin, waiting for their turn. 
 

Check him out... #Tubelight @TubelightKiEid @kabirkhankk

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on



They always have each other's back:
 
 

Backed by Matin Rey Tangu

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on



Here's the first poster featuring Matin. This picture reminded many of bhaijaan and Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
 
 

This little kid is my Man! #3DaysForTubelightTeaser @Kabirkhankk @man_on_ledge @SKFilmsOfficial @TubelightKiEid

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on



Introducing Matin from Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar. Such cuteness! 
 

Introducing Matin Rey Tangu

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on



However, Matin and Salman's Tubelight diary will remain incomplete without these adorable pictures from the event Matin was introduced in: 

 


Tubelight, which is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-Sino war, has extensively been shot in Manali. Tubelight also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan while late actor Om Puri and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu feature in significant roles. Tubelight is arriving to light up the screens tomorrow.
 

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READISIS Blows Up Iraq Mosque Where Its Chief Baghdadi Became 'Caliph'
matin rey tangusalman khantubelight

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5OnePlus 5 India Launch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................