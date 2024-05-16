Worker Killed, Several Injured In Explosion At Fireworks Unit In Tamil Nadu

The firecracker unit functioned from Kadambur village in Salem district (Representational)

A 45-year-old worker was killed in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Salem district on Thursday, and a number of others were injured.

Expressing grief over the death of the worker, identified as A Rajamanickam, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he has directed authorities to render all medical assistance to those injured.

Conveying his condolences to the worker's family, the chief minister, in an official release here, assured all necessary assistance to the family of the dead and to those injured in the blast.

The firecracker unit functioned from Kadambur village in Salem district and the blast occurred around 5 pm on May 16, leading to the worker's instantaneous death.

