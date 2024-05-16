Bald Salman Khan In A Viral Pic. Internet Says, 'Bandra Ka Vin Diesel'. Bonus - Hrithik Roshan

Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan in a throwback pic. (courtesy: Reddit)

Old is gold and this viral picture featuring Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan can vouch for that. Recently, a throwback picture, shared on reddit, went crazy viral. The picture features Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi. What caught the Internet's attention was Salman Khan's bald look. In the picture, shirtless Salman can be seen wearing a leather jacket paired with denims. Hrithik Roshan can be seen wearing a blue vest while Nikhil wears a white shirt. The trio can be seen posing for the cameras. Sharing the image on reddit, a user captioned it, "Bald Bhai was still a looker." The reddit users swamped the comments section with their observations.

A user wrote, "He overshadows Hrithik here - hard to do!" Another user wrote, "He has the face card so anything works on him." Another comment read, "Bandra ka Vin Diesel." Another fan commented, "How old is this?" Take a look at the post here:

Amid security threat, Salman Khan travelled to London earlier this month. UK MP from Brent North constituency Barry Gardiner shared photos with Salman Khan on X (formerly Twitter). The pictures were clicked at the Wembley Stadium. Salman Khan wore a black t-shirt, jacket, jeans. In the pictures, Salman Khan and Barry Gardiner can be seen chatting and sharing a laugh. Sharing the photos on social media, Barry wrote, "Tiger is Alive and is in London. A pleasure to welcome @BeingSalmanKhan to Wembley today." Check out the photos below:

In April, two men opened fire outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch last month said it had found strong evidence against Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, after which the Crime Branch announced both as the most wanted suspects in the case. Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and another gangster, Goldy Brar. The actor is allowed to carry a personal firearm and drives an armoured vehicle.