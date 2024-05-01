Viral: Salman Khan Pictured With UK MP Barry Gardiner: 'Tiger Is Alive And Is In London'

Image tweeted by Barry Gardiner. (courtesy: BaryGardiner)

Amid security threat, Salman Khan travelled to London. UK MP from Brent North constituency Barry Gardiner shared photos with Salman Khan on X (formerly Twitter). The pictures were clicked at Wembley Stadium. Salman Khan wore a black t-shirt, jacket, jeans, dark sunglasses and black shoes. In the pictures, Salman Khan and Barry Gardiner can be seen chatting and sharing a laugh. Sharing the photos on social media, Barry wrote, "Tiger is Alive and is in London. A pleasure to welcome @BeingSalmanKhan to Wembley today." Check out the photos below:

Salman Khan has been making public appearances in Mumbai as well. He attended the special screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi series. He also marked his presence at the screening of brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's film Ruslaan.

Salman Khan jetted off to Dubai to watch the India vs Pakistan Karate Combat 45 match last month. The superstar was accompanied by Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan, and singer Abdu Rozik. Pakistan defeated India by 2-1. After the match, Pakistani Team's captain Shahzaib Rind shared a video on Instagram of his fanboy moment with Salman Khan. In the clip, Shahzaib and Salman Khan can be seen shaking hands and interacting with each other. The actor then also introduces Shahraan to Shahzaib. In the caption, Shahzaib wrote, "Salman Khan it was an honour to fight in-front of you boss watching you since childhood. Love you bhaijan." He added, "Thank you bro Abdu Rozik you are such a good person. Take a look:

Last month, two men opened fire outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch last month said it had found strong evidence against Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, after which the Crime Branch announced both as the most wanted suspects in the case. Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and another gangster, Goldy Brar. The actor is allowed to carry a personal firearm and drives an armoured vehicle.