Salman Khan Once Proposed To Heeramandi Actor Sharmin Segal For Marriage. Her Reply

Image instagrammed by Sharmin, Salman Khan (R). (courtesy: SharminSegal)

Sharmin Segal, who has been trending after the release of Heeramandi, recently revealed that Salman Khan once proposed to her for marriage in an interview with ETimes. Sharmin was asked to name the first celebrity she met in person by ETimes. Sharmin recalled then how Salman Khan once jokingly proposed to her for marriage when she was only two years old. "I was like 2 or 3 something, and he was like, "Will you marry me?" and I said, "No!" she said.

Sharmin recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show along with the cast of series. She shared she auditioned for the role of Alamzeb 16 times despite being Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece. When Kapil inquired, "Kya unhone aapka sach me audition liya tha ya aapne unko mamu banaya?" (Did they truly audition you or did you just get the benefit of uncle-niece relationship?)," Sharmin replied that the process included 16 rounds of audition. She said on the show, "Ek saal ke liye prepare kiya aur 16 baar auditions diye" (I prepared for a year and gave 16 auditions for the role) (reported News 18)."

Sharmin Segal shared pictures from the Los Angeles screening of the series before the series released. She accompanied director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the red carpet. Sharing the pictures, Sharmin simply wrote, "Los Angeles" and dropped a heart emoji. Take a look:

Sharmin also shared pictures from look test. Sharing the pictures, Sharmin Segal wrote,"Alamzeb look tests" and dropped a few emojis. A few days ago, Sharmin Segal was trolled heavily for her "expressionless" acting. Prompted by trolling, Sharmin Segal disabled Instagram comments in one of her posts. Sharmin Segal still keeps her Instagram comments disabled in the new post as well. Take a look:

Apart from Heeramandi and Malaal, Sharmin Sehgal has also appeared in the 2022 film Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The movie also featured Pratik Gandhi and Jackie Shroff.