Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu Teaser Is A Hit. Twinkle Khanna, Anil Kapoor Love It

Vidya Balan will be seen portraying the role of a night radio jockey, Sulochana aka Sulu, in Tumhari Sulu

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 14, 2017 15:07 IST
A still from Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Loved the teaser of #TumhariSulu," tweeted Twinkle Khanna
  2. Tumhari Sulu looks like a story that'll leave a smile on our faces: Anil
  3. The teaser of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu was unveiled today
The teaser of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Suluwas unveiled by the makers of the film today and within a few hours it has received a lot of compliment from the audience. Bollywood celebrities like Twinkle Khanna, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Athiya Shetty and Prachi Desai have expressed their excitement about the film on Twitter. "Loved the teaser of #TumhariSulu," tweeted Twinkle, wife of actor Akshay Kumar, who has co-starred with Vidya Balan in films like Heyy Babyy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. "#TumhariSulu looks like a story that will leave a smile on our faces & love for life in our hearts!," wrote Anil Kapoor.
 
 

Right after the teaser of Tumhari Sulu released, filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted and said:
 

Vidya Balan's Hamari Adhuri Kahani co-star Emraan Hashmi extended his best wishes to the actress on Twitter. "The film looks like so much fun! All the best," he tweeted.
 

See what the other stars had to say about Tumhari Sulu teaser here:
 
 
 
 

Vidya Balan will be seen portraying the role of a night radio jockey, Sulochana aka Sulu, in Tumhari Sulu. The film has been directed by noted ad film-maker Suresh Triveni and it has been produced under the banners of T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment.

Tumhari Sulu also features Neha Dhupia, Manav Kaul and Vijay Maurya in pivotal roles.

Watch the teaser of Tumhari Sulu here:
 

In an earlier interview with news agency IANS, filmmaker Suresh Triveni described Vidya's character in the film as, "fun, happy-go-lucky and grounded."

"The film has been handcrafted for Vidya and to have her as a lead in my first feature is an honour. I look forward to seeing the story come alive as I have lived with it for almost a year now," Suresh Triveni told IANS.

Tumhari Sulu will release on December 1.

(With IANS inputs)

