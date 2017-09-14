Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu Teaser Is A Hit. Twinkle Khanna, Anil Kapoor Love It

Highlights "Loved the teaser of #TumhariSulu," tweeted Twinkle Khanna Tumhari Sulu looks like a story that'll leave a smile on our faces: Anil The teaser of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu was unveiled today

Loved the teaser of #TumhariSulu all the best to my old friend @tanuj_garg and @atulkasbekarhttps://t.co/EYRkKNEFhj — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 14, 2017

#TumhariSulu looks like a story that will leave a smile on our faces & love for life in our hearts! https://t.co/wHpkxFDPH7@vidya_balan — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 14, 2017

Congratulations to the entire team! This looks like tons of fun... can't wait to meet Sulu. https://t.co/HqzcFpYw6e — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) September 14, 2017

All the best for this one @vidya_balan@tanuj_garg@atulkasbekar and the entire team looks like so much fun... https://t.co/2n88WcXAV2 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 14, 2017

Make way for SULU !!! Can't wait for this one ..here it goes guys..https://t.co/e6kkxqq2X9@atulkasbekar — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) September 14, 2017

SHOW ME MORE!!!! Hahaha this one looks too funny and too cute! https://t.co/ysQXzE7Za2



When do I get to see the movie @atulkasbekar? https://t.co/jYEGEpavEN — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) September 14, 2017