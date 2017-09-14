Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu Teaser Is A Hit. Twinkle Khanna, Anil Kapoor Love It

Highlights
- "Loved the teaser of #TumhariSulu," tweeted Twinkle Khanna
- Tumhari Sulu looks like a story that'll leave a smile on our faces: Anil
- The teaser of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu was unveiled today
Loved the teaser of #TumhariSulu all the best to my old friend @tanuj_garg and @atulkasbekarhttps://t.co/EYRkKNEFhj— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 14, 2017
#TumhariSulu looks like a story that will leave a smile on our faces & love for life in our hearts! https://t.co/wHpkxFDPH7@vidya_balan— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 14, 2017
Right after the teaser of Tumhari Sulu released, filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted and said:
How absolutely lovely is @vidya_balan ....https://t.co/BEReeoSxAS#TumhariSulu@atulkasbekar@tanuj_garg— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 14, 2017
Vidya Balan's Hamari Adhuri Kahani co-star Emraan Hashmi extended his best wishes to the actress on Twitter. "The film looks like so much fun! All the best," he tweeted.
The film looks like so much fun! All the best @tanuj_garg@vidya_balan@atulkasbekarhttps://t.co/qbsGraes7x— emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 14, 2017
See what the other stars had to say about Tumhari Sulu teaser here:
Congratulations to the entire team! This looks like tons of fun... can't wait to meet Sulu. https://t.co/HqzcFpYw6e— Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) September 14, 2017
All the best for this one @vidya_balan@tanuj_garg@atulkasbekar and the entire team looks like so much fun... https://t.co/2n88WcXAV2— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 14, 2017
Make way for SULU !!! Can't wait for this one ..here it goes guys..https://t.co/e6kkxqq2X9@atulkasbekar— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) September 14, 2017
SHOW ME MORE!!!! Hahaha this one looks too funny and too cute! https://t.co/ysQXzE7Za2— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) September 14, 2017
When do I get to see the movie @atulkasbekar? https://t.co/jYEGEpavEN
Vidya Balan will be seen portraying the role of a night radio jockey, Sulochana aka Sulu, in Tumhari Sulu. The film has been directed by noted ad film-maker Suresh Triveni and it has been produced under the banners of T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment.
Tumhari Sulu also features Neha Dhupia, Manav Kaul and Vijay Maurya in pivotal roles.
Watch the teaser of Tumhari Sulu here:
In an earlier interview with news agency IANS, filmmaker Suresh Triveni described Vidya's character in the film as, "fun, happy-go-lucky and grounded."
"The film has been handcrafted for Vidya and to have her as a lead in my first feature is an honour. I look forward to seeing the story come alive as I have lived with it for almost a year now," Suresh Triveni told IANS.
Tumhari Sulu will release on December 1.
(With IANS inputs)