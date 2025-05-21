Vidya Balan On The Kind Of Hollywood Roles She Would Persue: "I Would Love To Play The Therapist In <i>Adolescence</i>"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Adolescence premiered on Netflix on March 13, 2025, to widespread acclaim. The series quickly became the most-watched show in the UK within a week. Vidya Balan expressed interest in a role similar to a therapist in the show.

Adolescence dropped on Netflix on March 13, 2025. It became a rage as soon as it was released with its strong storyline and commendable performances. Within a week, Adolescence had become the most-watched television show in the UK.

Film industries across the world have appreciated Adolescence in heaps and bounds. The latest actress to express admiration is Vidya Balan.

The actress was recently in a conversation with Deadline, where she spoke about the kind of Hollywood roles she would want for herself.

She said, "I'd love to play (a character like) the therapist in Adolescence. That's on the top of my mind at this point. I would love to do comedy. I absolutely loved Kate Winslet in The Regime. I also love the work Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are doing."

Adolescence revolves around the Miller family who suddenly have to deal with the aftermath of 13-year-old Jamie Miller's arrest. Jamie has been accused of the murder of his classmate Katie.

The limited series highlights how the series of events impact Jamie's family and the school community. It further expands to taking into light, more pertaining topics like social media, sense of masculinity, and the criminal justice system. Each episode is tactfully directed to shed light on different angles of the storyline, right from Jamie's police interview, to his conversation with the therapist, to the family's community backlash.