How John Abraham Rescued Vidya Balan From Akshaye Khanna On The Sets Of <i>Salaam-E-Ishq</i>

Vidya Balan recently attended the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit, where she recalled a funny incident from the sets of Salaam-E-Ishq.

The actress had worked with John Abraham and Akshaye Khanna in the film, along with other A-listers such as Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla to name a few.

The Kahaani actress spoke about how she had to ask John Abraham for help, as she had to face Akshaye Khanna on set after rejecting a film with him.

The actress spoke about what led to her fear of meeting Akshaye Khanna on the sets of the film.

Vidya said, "There was a film offered to me opposite Akshaye Khanna, and for some reason, I didn't connect with the script. But I didn't pick up the phone and tell him that. I asked my manager to convey it to the director."

She added, "And then I met Akshaye on the sets of Salaam-E-Ishq. And he fired me. He was like 'Why didn't you tell me you didn't want to do the film?' I went up to John [Abraham] and said, 'Can you please save me?' Because I was so new, I didn't want any confrontation. I didn't want to hurt anyone or make anyone feel bad, or just feel like I was refusing a film with them. But of course, he was only pulling my leg. I later realized."

Nikkhil Advani's Salaam-E-Ishq is a romantic drama, which brings together six love stories and then follows the meandering relationships of the people within it.

Vidya Balan was last seen in the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

She also did Do Aur Do Pyaar with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

