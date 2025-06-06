How John Abraham Rescued Vidya Balan From Akshaye Khanna On The Sets Of <i>Salaam-E-Ishq</i>

Vidya Balan recently attended the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit, where she recalled a funny incident from the sets of Salaam-E-Ishq.
The actress had worked with John Abraham and Akshaye Khanna in the film, along with other A-listers such as Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla to name a few.
The Kahaani actress spoke about how she had to ask John Abraham for help, as she had to face Akshaye Khanna on set after rejecting a film with him.
What's Happening
- Vidya Balan revealed a hilarious incident from the sets of Salaam-E-Ishq at the recent Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit.
- The actress spoke about what led to her fear of meeting Akshaye Khanna on the sets of the film.
- Vidya said, "There was a film offered to me opposite Akshaye Khanna, and for some reason, I didn't connect with the script. But I didn't pick up the phone and tell him that. I asked my manager to convey it to the director."
- She added, "And then I met Akshaye on the sets of Salaam-E-Ishq. And he fired me. He was like 'Why didn't you tell me you didn't want to do the film?' I went up to John [Abraham] and said, 'Can you please save me?' Because I was so new, I didn't want any confrontation. I didn't want to hurt anyone or make anyone feel bad, or just feel like I was refusing a film with them. But of course, he was only pulling my leg. I later realized."
About Salaam-E-Ishq
Nikkhil Advani's Salaam-E-Ishq is a romantic drama, which brings together six love stories and then follows the meandering relationships of the people within it.
Work
Vidya Balan was last seen in the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.
She also did Do Aur Do Pyaar with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.
In A Nutshell
Vidya Balan revealed how she was scared of confronting Akshaye Khanna on the sets of Salaam-E-Ishq, after rejecting a film with him before. She explained how she asked help from John Abraham.