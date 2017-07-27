Sridevi And Jhanvi Kapoor, Chilling In Los Angeles, Looking Very Stylish

Sridevi and Jhanvi Kapoor are on a vacation in La La Land, which seems a bit brighter than usual. Sridevi looked classy in white separates with a chiffon stole while Jhanvi is all set to bring the embroidered denims back in vogue. Jhanvi and Sridevi smiled as they posed on a cobbled street of Los Angeles. Sridevi, who was last seen in critically acclaimed MOM, started her vacation last week and her younger daughter Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor are also there. The family was photographed departing from Mumbai last week and we were only waiting when Sridevi would start posting some pictures.
Highlights
- Last week fan clubs posted a picture of Sridevi and SRK in LA
- Jhanvi is all set to bring embroidered denims back in fashion
- Sridevi looked classy in white in the new pic
Meanwhile, fan clubs shared the first glimpse of Sridevi's whereabouts in LA. She was spotted with Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, who were also in LA last week.
Here are pictures of the Kapoors departing for their vacation.
Sridevi was last seen in Ravi Udyawar's MOM, which was produced by Boney Kapoor. Sridevi's film and her work were praised by critics and movie-goers alike. Sridevi hasn't announced her next project yet thought there are reports of her starring in the sequel of Mr India (1987).
Jhanvi will soon debut in Bollywood reportedly in Karan Johar's adaptation of Hollywood film Fault In Our Stars. Jhanvi will reportedly debut opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter, whose first film was the Majid Majidi-directed Beyond The Clouds.
Sridevi is Boney Kapoor's second wife and they are parents to Jhanvi, 19 and Khsuhi, 17. Actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula (born to Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie) are Jhanvi and Khushi's half-siblings.