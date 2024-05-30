Bihar Man Dies Of Heat In Delhi Hospital, Fever Shot Up To 107 Degrees

A 40-year-old man from Bihar's Darbhanga died at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital yesterday after he suffered a heatstroke during the record-breaking heatwave in the national capital.

The man was admitted to the hospital late Monday night. A doctor who attended to him said he was living in a room with no cooler or fan and had high fever. The body temperature, the doctor said, crossed the 107 degrees Celsius mark -- nearly 10 degrees above normal. This is the first heat-stroke death reported in Delhi this summer.

The national capital has been living its summer nightmare with record-breaking temperatures, all-time high power demand and a crippling water crisis. The Mungeshpur weather station on the city's outskirts recorded a reading of 52.9 degrees Celsius -- the highest-ever for any station in the country. The weather office is now investigating if the Mungeshpur station's record reading was due to a sensor error or local factors.