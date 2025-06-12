Pics: Heatwave Grips Delhi As Temperature Hits 45 Degrees, Red Alert Issued

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Delhi as it remained in the grip of an intense heatwave, with temperatures ranging from 40.9 to 45.0 degrees Celsius across various weather stations.

The heat index, a measure of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in, touched an alarming 51.9 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions have been observed in Delhi and at isolated places, the IMD said.

Photo Credit: IANS

Three stations reported heatwave conditions yesterday, only one station - Ayanagar - recorded such conditions today.

Photo Credit: IANS

Temperatures are likely to remain in a similar range until today, with a gradual fall expected from June 13.

Photo Credit: PTI

These temperatures were above normal by three to four degrees Celsius, according to IMD.

Photo Credit: PTI

The high temperatures have triggered continued heatwave conditions that are likely to last until June 12.

Photo Credit: PTI

Residents have been advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, and limit outdoor movement.

Photo Credit: PTI

The intensity of the heatwave is expected to reduce from June 13 onward, with an orange alert replacing the red alert. By June 14-17, Delhi could see a dip in temperatures to 37-42 degrees Celsius, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds, the IMD said.