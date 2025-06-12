Pics: Heatwave Grips Delhi As Temperature Hits 45 Degrees, Red Alert Issued

Women walk under umbrellas as intense heatwave grips Delhi with temperature soaring to 45 degrees.
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Delhi as it remained in the grip of an intense heatwave, with temperatures ranging from 40.9 to 45.0 degrees Celsius across various weather stations.
The heat index, a measure of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in, touched an alarming 51.9 degrees Celsius.
The intensity of the heatwave is expected to reduce from June 13 onward, with an orange alert replacing the red alert. By June 14-17, Delhi could see a dip in temperatures to 37-42 degrees Celsius, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds, the IMD said.
