Cracker Explosion During Jagannath Festival In Puri Leaves 1 Dead

Puri Firecrackers explosion: The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital.

At least one person died and 23 others were injured in a firecracker explosion during Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra festival in the temple town of Puri on Wednesday night.

Hundreds of people had gathered on the banks of Narendra Pushkarinee, a waterbody, to witness the rituals when the accident happened last night, police said.

A group of devotees were celebrating the festival with crackers, when suddenly, a splinter from the burning crackers struck the heap, leading to the explosion, police added.

The burning crackers then hit the people gathered at the spot, and some of them, even jumped into the waterbody to save themselves, police said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, and the conditions of three of them is critical, a doctor said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and directed officials concerned to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

He said the cost of the treatment would be borne by the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"Sorry to hear about the accident near Puri Narendra pool. The chief administrative secretary and the district administration have been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured and monitor the system. All the medical expenses of the injured will be borne from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Wishing everyone good health," Mr Patnaik said in a post on X.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed grief at the incident.

"I am saddened to hear the news of many injured in the unfortunate accident that took place at Narendra Pushkarini Devighat during the Puri Chandan Yatra. With the blessings of the Lord, it is my wish that those who are under treatment get well soon and return home," Mr Prasad posted on X.