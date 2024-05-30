Madhavan Just Shared A Glimpse Of His New Look And The Internet Can't Even...

Madhavan in a still from the video. (courtesy: actormaddy)

Madhavan decided to treat his Instafam to a brand new post, which features him sporting a new look. The actor, who is seen sporting a salt and pepper look in the video, wrote in his caption, "New look Ahoy." The text on the video read, "Changed." The look got a big shout out from Madhavan's Instafam. Madhavan's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein co-star Dia Mirza commented, "Oh Hi. Looking sharp." Shilpa Shetty commented, "Sharp Wah." Lakshmi Manchu wrote, "Stop! Not wait... Don't." Bipasha Basu dropped heart and heart eyed emojis. Shilpa Shirodkar dropped heart emojis.

A fan commented, "Our RHTDM Maddy who is ageing like fine wine." Another one added, "How do you manage to look cool every time?" Another added, "How many times did you watch this? Yes." A user wrote, "Every new look keeps getting better and better." Similar thoughts echoed in this comment, "Why so handsome Maddy?"

Check out the post shared by Madhavan here:

Madhavan has featured in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and English films. His well-known Bollywood films include 3 idiots, Rang De Basanti, 13 B, Tanu Weds Manu, Guru, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Zero to name a few. In terms of work, the actor was also seen in the Netflix web-series Decoupled with Surveen Chawla.

The actor's first directorial project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, won the Best Feature Film at the 69th National Film Awards last year. This year, the actor starred in the horror film Shaitaan alongside Ajjay Devgn and Jyotika.