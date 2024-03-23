Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 15: Progress Report On Ajay Devgn-Madhavan's Film

A still from Shaitaan. (courtesy: YouTube)

The 15-day box office report for Shaitaan is finally here. The Vikas Bahl directorial, on Friday, minted ₹2.35 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. In total, the supernatural thriller has garnered ₹116.65 crore. Shaitaan features Ajay Devgn, Janki Bodiwala, and Jyotika. The story revolves around a family that falls prey to a man practising black magic. R Madhavan's portrayal of the villainous Vanraaj Kashyap is also receiving major applause from film enthusiasts. Released on March 8, Shaitaan is a remake of the 2023 hit Gujarati film Vash. The film has been jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

On Friday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a special note on X (formerly Twitter). He spoke about the second-week box office numbers of Shaitaan. He tweeted, “#Shaitaan is in no mood to slow down, despite new releases… Posts a SOLID SCORE in Week 2… SUPER HIT. [Week 2] Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 9.12 cr, Sun 10.17 cr, Mon 3.18 cr, Tue 3.02 cr, Wed 2.81 cr, Thu 2.66 cr. Total: ₹ 117.68 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

“#Shaitaan biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 81.60 cr Week 2: ₹ 36.08 cr Total: ₹ 117.68 cr #India biz. #Boxoffice,” Taran Adarsh added.

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Shaitaan 1.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Shaitaan centres on a happy family of four that finds itself up against a diabolical modern-day sorcerer who works his black magic on a young girl and makes her do his satanic bidding. The devil is out to put the fear of God in you. But there is nothing more scary here than the fluffy film itself.”

Saibal Chatterjee continued, “Swinging between the cacophonous and the batshit crazy, Shaitaan, remake of a recent Gujarati film, is targetted at lead actor Ajay Devgn's fan base, which loves to watch him play the tough guy who proves equal to any task, be it as an invisible police officer fighting lawbreakers or a father compelled to turn indomitable defender of a family threatened by a wicked world.”