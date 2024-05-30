Sofia Vergara Tells It Like It Is - 'I've Been Doing Botox For A Long Time'

Sofia Vergara shared this image.(courtesy: sofiavergara)

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara in a recent interview with Allure magazine, opened up on notions of beauty, using Botox, her take on plastic surgery and more. Sofia told Allure, "I've been doing Botox for a long time in my neck, around my eyes. I don't believe in filler. I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit. At my age 51, I feel it's not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done. And I feel like it actually doesn't pull you up, it kind of weighs [you down]. So I am against that, once you hit a certain age."

Speaking of plastic surgery, Sofia Vergara said, "I feel like I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready. I wish I had more downtime, I would've done stuff already."

The actress added, "But because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks."

Sofia Vergara, best-known for featuring in the popular TV series Modern Family, has also starred in movies like New Year's Eve, Chef, Bottom Of The 9th, The Female Brain, The Con Is On, Bent, Machete Kills, Wild Card and Madea Goes To Jail to name a few. Sofia Vergara also featured as one of the judges on America's Got Talent. She recently starred in the Netflix series Griselda.