Sofia Vergara On Ex-Husband Joe Manganiello Wanting More Kids

A throwback of Joe and Sofia Vergara. (courtesy: sofiavergara)

Actors Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello got divorced in July last year. The Modern Family star, in a recent interview with People was asked, "You were very honest when your marriage to Joe ended that not wanting to have more kids became an issue. That felt empowering and brave to a lot of women. Did you see it that way?" The actress replied, "Yes. There's things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they're not. I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy."

Sofia Vergara, who has a son named Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, added, "Nowadays, thanks to science, women can actually have babies older. Before, nature for some reason tells your body at 50 you are in menopause, it's time for you to be done with that. There is a reason why nature is doing that. But that's for me, and I totally respect where anyone wants to be a mom after 50. I didn't think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I'm not going to be able to give 100 percent."

In a pervious interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais, she opened up on the reason behind her divorce from Joe and said, "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger, he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom."

Sofia Vergara, best-known for featuring in the popular TV series Modern Family, has also starred in movies like New Year's Eve, Chef, Bottom Of The 9th, The Female Brain, The Con Is On, Bent, Machete Kills, Wild Card and Madea Goes To Jail to name a few. Sofia Vergara also featured as one of the judges on America's Got Talent. She recently starred in the Netflix series Griselda.

Joe Manganiello has featured in the series True Blood and How I Met Your Mother. His film credits include Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, What To Expect When You're Expecting, Sabotage, Justice League and Rampage, to name a few.