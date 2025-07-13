Sofia Vergara Celebrated Her 53rd Birthday In Sardinia With A Dreamy Cake

Leave it to Sofia Vergara to turn a birthday into a picture-perfect celebration. The actress rang in her 53rd birthday surrounded by her "favourite people" against the breathtaking backdrop of Sardinia's coastline. Sofia gave fans a peek into her intimate celebration on Instagram, sharing heartwarming moments with close friends, family, and a beautifully curated dinner setting. But the true showstopper? Her stunning birthday cake. The elegant sheet cake was a visual treat - topped with a smooth butter-yellow frosting and the words "Happy Birthday Sofia" delicately piped in chocolate sauce.

Fresh berries - blackberries, raspberries, and red currants - were artfully scattered across the top, adding vibrant pops of red and black. To finish the look, soft pink flower petals adorned the corners, lending a graceful, almost whimsical touch. In her caption, Sofia wrote, "Loved my bday last night with my favourite people."

Sofia Vergara is not just a style icon - she's also a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur. Recently, an old video of the actress resurfaced online from her appearance on Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show, Harry. In the clip, Sofia is seen taking her coffee seriously - smelling it thoughtfully before taking a sip. Sensing her hesitation, Harry jokes, "I can tell you don't like it already." Without missing a beat, Sofia shoots back in her signature sassy style, "Can you shut up a little bit?" The audience erupts in laughter as she finally takes a sip.

She confidently declares it's Colombian coffee - right down to the type of machine it was brewed in. Impressed by her sharp palate, Harry teases her about being a little too critical when it comes to coffee. But it's Sofia's deadpan delivery and witty comebacks that steal the show, leaving the audience in splits. Read the full story here.

Sofia Vergara proves time and again that good food and good company are the real recipe for joy.