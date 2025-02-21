Sofia Vergara Is Making Hearts Race In Her Throwback Silver Skirt Set

Sofia Vergara looked like a million bucks in a couple of throwback pictures of herself that she shared on her social media. The recent Instagram post saw Sofia slaying her way through the days gone by keeping her Y2K style handy for the same.

Also Read: Sofia Vergara's Strapless Red Pleated Gown At The Emmy's 2024 Will Stylishly Combat The Monday Blues

Sofia Vergara dug out closet gold while sporting a silver skirt set from the good old days. The Modern Family actress brought back an epic fashion moment in which she was seen wearing a silver fitted strapless bandeau top teamed with matching faux leather mini skirt with panels stitched together incorporated in its design.

The 52-year-old star kept her accessories minimal to let her outfit do all the talking wearing a dainty drop earrings and a couple of charm bracelets.

On the hair front, Sofia's tresses were styled into windswept centre-parted waves. Makeup wise, she wore an overall bronzed look over her flawless base, teamed with defined brows, smokey nude eyes, lots of mascara for dramatic lashes, a hint of rose hued rouge on her cheeks, and a petal-toned lip colour to wrap up the look on the right notes of glam.

Sofia Vergara's Y2K chic silver mini skirt and top set surely turns back time.

Also Read: Sofia Vergara Blended Contemporary With Indian Traditions In A Gucci Dress With Sabyasachi Jewellery