Advertisement

Sofia Vergara Is Making Hearts Race In Her Throwback Silver Skirt Set

Sofia Vergara slayed her a 90s era silver bandeau top and mini skirt

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Sofia Vergara Is Making Hearts Race In Her Throwback Silver Skirt Set
Sofia Vergara scored wardrobe gold in a silver mini skirt and bandeau top

Sofia Vergara looked like a million bucks in a couple of throwback pictures of herself that she shared on her social media. The recent Instagram post saw Sofia slaying her way through the days gone by keeping her Y2K style handy for the same.

Also Read: Sofia Vergara's Strapless Red Pleated Gown At The Emmy's 2024 Will Stylishly Combat The Monday Blues

Sofia Vergara dug out closet gold while sporting a silver skirt set from the good old days. The Modern Family actress brought back an epic fashion moment in which she was seen wearing a silver fitted strapless bandeau top teamed with matching faux leather mini skirt with panels stitched together incorporated in its design.

The 52-year-old star kept her accessories minimal to let her outfit do all the talking wearing a dainty drop earrings and a couple of charm bracelets.

On the hair front, Sofia's tresses were styled into windswept centre-parted waves. Makeup wise, she wore an overall bronzed look over her flawless base, teamed with defined brows, smokey nude eyes, lots of mascara for dramatic lashes, a hint of rose hued rouge on her cheeks, and a petal-toned lip colour to wrap up the look on the right notes of glam.

Sofia Vergara's Y2K chic silver mini skirt and top set surely turns back time.

Also Read: Sofia Vergara Blended Contemporary With Indian Traditions In A Gucci Dress With Sabyasachi Jewellery

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Sofia Vergara, Sofia Vergara Instagram, Sofia Vergara Fashion, Sofia Vergara Style, Sofia Vergara Bikini, Sofia Vergara Modern Family
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now