Sofia Vergara Isn't 'Picky' About Dating: 'Already Hard For A 50-Something-Year Old'

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, in a recent interview People, talked about relationship deal-breakers, dating and more. Sofia and Joe Manganiello got divorced in July last year. When asked if she would date someone from the industry again, she replied, "Yes, of course. I mean, it's already hard for a fifty-something-year-old woman to find someone. I'm not going to be now picky about, Oh, he can only be a doctor. Oh, he can only be an astronaut. No, I mean, I'm not that picky." When asked about the qualities she is looking for in a relationship, the actress replied, "Health, money, fun with kids. That's it. That's all I want." When asked, "Any deal-breakers," Sofia replied, "No more kids." In an earlier interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais, she opened up on the reason behind her divorce from Joe and said, "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger, he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom."

During her interaction with People, Sofia was asked, "What's the most challenging thing about dating in the public eye?" She replied, "I mean, everything. Because everything gets so exaggerated. Everything sometimes gets not interpreted the right way. So life is already hard. Having relationships is hard. Problems are hard. And then to see it out there and be completely changed, you want to be like, What is going on? But you just get used to it. It comes with being famous, so you can't complain that much."

Sofia Vergara, best-known for featuring in the popular TV series Modern Family, has also starred in movies like New Year's Eve, Chef, Bottom Of The 9th, The Female Brain, The Con Is On, Bent, Machete Kills, Wild Card and Madea Goes To Jail to name a few. Sofia Vergara also featured as one of the judges on America's Got Talent.