Inside Sofia Vergara's 51st Birthday Celebrations In Italy

Sofia Vergara shared these images. (courtesy: sofiavergara)

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara turned 51 on Monday and she did it in style. The actress celebrated her 51st birthday with her friends in Italy and the pictures from the festivities are all things nice. Sofia began by posting a few selfies from Italy and in the comments, supermodel Heidi Kulm wrote, "I love you Sofia. I am so lucky to have you in my life. Happy Birthday." The actress followed the post with some more photos of herself having brunch with friends, posing on a yacht and she wrote, "What a bday day."

See the posts shared by Sofia Vergara here:

The pictures keep getting better and better.

The birthday girl with the cake. For the evening festivities, Sofia picked this red dress. Stunning as ever.

More pictures incoming - the actress shared a few clicks with her friends and she captioned it, "So lucky to have my best friends in my favorite restaurant in my favorite island." Take a look:

Sofia's husband and actor Joe Manganiello wished the birthday girl with this picture and he wrote, "Happy Birthday Sofia." Actor-filmmaker Joe Manganiello got married in Florida in 2015.

Other than the popular TV seriesModern Family, Sofia Vergara has starred in movies like New Year's Eve, Chef, Bottom of the 9th, The Female Brain, The Con Is On, Bent, Machete Kills, Wild Card and Madea Goes To Jail to name a few. Since 2020, Sofia Vergara has been featuring as one of the judges on America's Got Talent.