Sofia Vergara Shares Pic From Modern Family Reunion At Sarah Hyland's Wedding

Sofia Vergara shared this image.(courtesy sofiavergara)

The stars of the popular sitcom Modern Family reunited for a special occasion recently and we can't keep calm? What was the occasion, you ask? Well, it was Sarah Hyland's wedding, best known to the fans of Modern Family as the spoilt but super sassy Haley Dunphy. Sofia Vergara posted a picture with fellow Modern Family stars Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Sharing a picture from the festivities, Sofia Vergara wrote in her caption: "I love this gang so much! Last weekend was amazing."

Needless to say, fans of the sitcom can't keep calm. "My Modern Family heart is crying. I love this reunion," read a comment on Sofia's post. "Best fam ever," read another comment. A lot of fans were upset to see Ty Burrell MIA from the frame. He starred as Sarah (Haley)'s dad Phil Dunphy in the show. "Where's Phil?" asked many fans. Cameron and Lily were also missing from the picture. "Best family ever," wrote another fan.

See the picture shared by Sofia here:

The one with Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Gloria. Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband Justin Mikita also attended the wedding.

Sofia's OOTD for the Sarah's wedding was this Valentino outfit and she looked stunning as ever. "Wedding weekend," she captioned the post.

Uncle Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) had the best seat at Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams's wedding (as he mentioned in his post). Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote: "I had the best seat in the house for this stunner of a wedding. What an honor to marry my two dear friends Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams. I couldn't be happier for you love bugs. I also do Bar Mitzvahs."

The eleventh and final season of Modern Family aired in 2020. The show traced the lives of a dysfunctional albeit adorable family.