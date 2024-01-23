Sofia Vergara On Her Divorce From Joe Manganiello: 'He Wanted To Have Kids And I Didn't'

A throwback of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. (courtesy: sofiavergara)

Actors Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello got divorced in July last year. The Modern Family star, in a recent interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais, opened up on the reason behind her divorce from Joe. Sofia Vergara said during the interview, "Well, I'm newly divorced from my second husband [actor Joe Manganiello], who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger, he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

Sofia, who has a son named Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, added, "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life, that's what I have to do."

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorced after 7 years of marriage. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello got married at Palm Beach, Florida in November, 2015. Last year, the actors told Page Six in a statement: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Sofia Vergara, best-known for featuring in the popular TV series Modern Family, has also starred in movies like New Year's Eve, Chef, Bottom Of The 9th, The Female Brain, The Con Is On, Bent, Machete Kills, Wild Card and Madea Goes To Jail to name a few. Sofia Vergara also featured as one of the judges on America's Got Talent.

Joe Manganiello has featured in the series True Blood and How I Met Your Mother. His film credits include Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, What To Expect When You're Expecting, Sabotage, Justice League and Rampage, to name a few.