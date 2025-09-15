"Craziest Eye Allergy" Forces Sofia Vergara To Skip Emmy Awards 2025

Emmy Awards 2025, held on September 14, had all the star power under one roof. While the red carpet saw many celebrities, one celeb who was supposed to be there couldn't make it - Sofía Vergara, Best known for her role on Modern Family, Sofia had her plans flipped upside down just hours before the ceremony.

The actress, 53, shared on Instagram that she was sidelined by what she called the "craziest eye allergy". Instead of stepping into her gown and hitting the red carpet, she ended up in a hospital bed.

Sofía posted a photo showing her red, swollen eye. She also shared a video from her hospital bed and another of her rinsing her eye at the sink.

The caption of the post read, "Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER. Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!"

Sofía Vergara was originally scheduled to present at the ceremony, as announced in a September 9 press release. As per a People report, she was listed alongside Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Mariska Hargitay, Jude Law, Sarah Paulson, Sydney Sweeney, Jesse Williams and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Just like Sofia Vergara, Eric Dane also could not make it to the Emmy Awards. The 52-year-old actor, who has been open about his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), was set to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of Grey's Anatomy.

As for the awards themselves, HBO Max's The Pitt walked away with Outstanding Drama Series, while Apple TV+'s The Studio earned the top prize in comedy. The Limited/Anthology category was dominated by Adolescence, which swept not only the main award but also all the acting trophies.

The 2025 ceremony was hosted by Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze, whose laid-back humour set the tone for the night.