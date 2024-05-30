AP EAMCET 2024 Result 2024: Rank Card To Be Out Soon, Check Details

AP EAMCET Result 2024: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur, is set to release the 2024 rank card for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) soon. Students can access these rank cards via the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To access the scorecard, candidates will need to input their registration number or roll number along with their password. With a total of 322 colleges participating in the AP EAMCET 2024, individuals surpassing the cut-off will be eligible to apply for engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses across various colleges and institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

The AP EAPCET exam took place from May 18 to 23. Provisional answer keys were released on May 24 for the pharmacy and agriculture streams, allowing candidates to raise objections until May 26. The AP EAPCET 2024 engineering answer key was issued on May 24.

Courses included in the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET cover a wide range, from Engineering, Biotechnology, and BTech in Dairy Technology to Agricultural Engineering, Food Science and Technology, BSc in Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary Sciences, BPharmacy, and Pharma D.

For easy access to CET-related information, applicants can use the mobile app APSCHE myCET, available on the Google Play Store.

Aspirants have the option to verify and download their AP EAPCET 2024 rank cards using this mobile application.

AP EAMCET Rank Card 2024: Steps To Download