Janhvi Kapoor Recalls When She Would Sneak Into Her Parents' Room To Check If They Were Breathing

Image instagrammed by Sridevi Kapoor. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, who lost her mother Sridevi before she made her debut in the film Dhadak, recently opened up about how she was 'paranoid' as a kid in the fear of losing her parents on the podcast show of Ranveer Allahbadia. Janhvi said that she still hasn't come to terms with the loss of her mother and she retains her calm by devoting herself to work. On the show, Janhvi was shown a picture from her childhood days and asked how she was back then. Janhvi revealed that as a kid she would often sneak into her parents' room to check if they were breathing. Janhvi said, "It's funny, but I was always paranoid about losing my parents, even at that age. Every time they'd go out at night for an event, or travel for a day without me... Even small things, like they're shopping at duty free and I've boarded the plane with my nanny, I'd always be like, 'They're not going to board the flight, they're not going to come back home'. I'd wake up at night and sometimes go into their room to check if they were breathing. There was a weird paranoia."

A couple of days ago, Janhvi visited her mother Sridevi's most favourite place in Chennai - Muppathamman temple. Janhvi shared images from her visit. She can be seen wearing a lehenga. She can be seen posing against the backdrop of the temple. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "Visited Muppathamman temple for the first time. mummas most favourite place to visit in Chennai." Take a look:

A couple of weeks ago, the Dhadak actor shared inside pictures of her Chennai abode which is now available for rent on Airbnb. The first picture features Janhvi standing in front of her mansion. The other pictures offer glimpses of the living area, bed room, garden area and a bird's-eye view of the whole property. In the room decor, white seems to reign supreme. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote in the caption, "This is where I go to escape. You can request to book it now on @airbnb." Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Mr & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which Janhvi played the lead role. Mr & Mrs. Mahi marks Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration after Roohi.