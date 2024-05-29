Janhvi Kapoor's Thoughts On Online Gossip: 'Always Kind Of Scared Me A Little Bit'

Image instagrammed by Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, who has been actively promoting her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit recently. During the session, Janhvi was asked by a user if she follows gossips on Reddit or if she checks out the platform too often. Janhvi replied that she is not so fond of Reddit but her sister Khushi is hooked on to it. Janhvi replied, "I actually don't. Honestly, I feel like I've fleetingly heard, like, threads, I think, like, threads and theories on Reddit, and it's always kind of scared me a little bit. The scrutiny, I guess, on Reddit, it seems a bit extreme."

Janhvi added, "I think my sister's (Khushi Kapoor) quite in sync and hooked on to what's going on Reddit, and sometimes I'll ask her what the tea is on Reddit, but I myself don't. I mean, I don't know how, I think I tried once, but I just couldn't understand how to, like, see what the threads are, all of these things. But no, I think I want to protect myself from it a bit."

Janhvi Kapoor visited Muppathamman temple in Chennai for the first time a couple of days ago. She also mentioned in her post that it is her late mother Sridevi's most favourite place to visit in Chennai. Janhvi shared images from her visit. She can be seen wearing a lehenga. She can be seen posing against the backdrop of the temple. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "Visited Muppathamman temple for the first time. mummas most favourite place to visit in Chennai." Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Mr & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which Janhvi played the lead role. Mr & Mrs. Mahi marks Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration after Roohi.