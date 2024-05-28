Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Wedding Rumours: 'They Are Getting Me Married In A Week Which I'm Not Okay With'

Image instagrammed by Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently promoting Mr & Mrs Mahi, addressed the rumours of her wedding to Shikhar Pahariya in an interview with ETimes. When Janhvi was asked to share the strangest rumour she has heard about herself, she told ETimes, "I read something very stupid just recently where they said that I have confirmed some relationship aur 'meri shadi aise hone wali hai' (I will get married like this). People mixed up some 2-3 articles saying I'm getting married. They are getting me married in a week which I'm not okay with (laughs). I want to work at the moment."

This is not the first time Janhvi reacted to her rumours of wedding. A few days ago, a paparazzo's page shared a post mentioning that the actress would like to get married in Tirupati. Janhvi dismissed the rumours simply by dropping a comment. Janhvi Kapoor, in the comments section of the post, wrote, "Kuchh Bhi (Anything)." The aforementioned post read, "In a 2021 interview with Brides Today, Janhvi shared insights into her potential big day and envisioned wedding celebrations. When questioned about her envisioned wedding, Janhvi expressed a well-defined vision. She disclosed her desire for an intimate ceremony at Tirupati, wearing a gold zari Kanjeevaram saree adorned with mogras in her hair. She anticipated her husband donning a lungi, with guests enjoying a traditional meal served on banana leaves (sic)."

During another promotional event of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor's love life became the taking point. At the event, when Janhvi Kapoor was asked to share the qualities she looks for in her partner, Janhvi replied, "Mere sapno ko jo apna sapna banaye, mujhe himmat de, baraba de, mujhe khushi de, mujhe hasaye and jab me roti hu tabh bhi mera saath de (Someone who makes my dream his dream, who encourages me, supports me, who makes me happy and who stands by me when I cry)." As soon as Janhvi finished her words, the audience said, "All the best." To this, Janhvi replied, "Why, all the best? Is it that difficult to find?" The audience replied back, "You have already found him."

Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya. For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandchild of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are often spotted at restaurants, pubs, events. They haven't acknowledged their relationship in public till date.