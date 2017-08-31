Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Is Not A Sex Comedy, Says Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is all set for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana which releases tomorrow, says she will not take up run-of-the-mill roles just for the sake of it, reports news agency PTI. Talking about Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, in which Bhumi's fiance (played by Ayushmann) suffers from a 'gent's problem', she said, "It should not be considered as a taboo. It is not a film about erectile dysfunction, it is a love story where the conflict is the problem that happens with the boy." She added, "We all are responsible people and we did not want to turn it into a sex comedy because it is not that. These characters are naive and innocent, "reports PTI. She also said that both producer Anand L Rai and the director have a subtle manner of driving the point home.
Highlights
- "The characters in the film are naive and innocent," said Bhumi
- Bhumi will share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana
- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan releases tomorrow
The 28-year-old actress also said, "Just wearing expensive and glamorous clothes do not merit for me to do a film. There has to be a good story and a good role. Like any other artiste, I want to do diverse roles but not for some image makeover," reports PTI. Bhumi, who featured in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, said, "I am an actor and I want to do every kind of role. I am happy to be a part of cinema today, where we are celebrating and exploring stories that are both real and entertaining," reports PTI.
Bhumi Pednekar has managed to light up the screen with her roles in films - Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
About Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which has received great appreciation till date, Bhumi said, "The film had a bigger purpose than just doing well commercially. I am glad the film did well. I did not have a moment to celebrate as I got busy promoting Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Also, the success has not sunk in yet."
Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has asked his fans and followers to stay saavdhan, in his recent Instagram post. Look what he shared:
Are you watching Shubh Mangal Saavdhan tomorrow?
(With PTI Inputs)