Delhi May Witness Hottest Poll Day As Mercury To Touch 47 Degrees

Delhi is likely to witness its hottest polling day on Saturday as the India Meteorological Department has predicted temperature in the national capital will soar over 47 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has issued a 'red alert' in the city for the rest of the week, warning of severe heatwave conditions as Delhi goes to polls in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections.

On Sunday, southwest Delhi's Najafgarh are recorded a maximum temperature of 47.8 degrees Celsius, the highest this summer. Along with Delhi, neighboring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh - also reeling from heatwave conditions - will be going to polls.

The Election Commission has said it has made all necessary arrangements to help voters beat the heat at the 2,627 polling booths across the city.

According to the poll body, air-coolers, drinking water, shaded waiting areas along with medical assistants will be available at all the polling stations.

"IMD has predicted that heat wave is likely to be more intense. We have asked our field officers to set up coolers, fans, and cold drinking water facilities at the polling station," Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy said.

Keeping soaring temperatures in mind, the IMD has said it is "in continuous touch" with the poll body to provide timely weather forecasts.

The weather office has urged "extreme care for vulnerable people" due to the heatwave, warning

that infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases are particularly vulnerable to heat stroke or heat-related illlnesses.

The IMD threshold for a heatwave is when the maximum temperature reaches 40C in the plains, 30C in hilly areas, 37C in coastal areas and when the departure from the normal maximum temperatures is at least 4.5 degrees.