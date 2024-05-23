IPL 2024: Anushka Sharma Looks Upset As Virat Kohli's RCB Gets Eliminated From Finals

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: gandhi_thegreat)

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli have always shown why they're a great team. The couple are always there for each other. Anushka often shows up to watch Virat's matches, whether it's for Team India or his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and yesterday was no exception. On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands once again. The actress was there to support Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore as they were pitted against Rajasthan Royals for the eliminator match. After RCB lost the match by four wickets and got eliminated just before the finals, Anushka looked upset. In a video circulating on social media, Anushka Sharma is seen standing in the VIP box of the stadium. She can be seen discussing the match's outcome with her friends and looks upset.

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma attended the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Several photos and videos from the match did the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Anushka Sharma is seen cheering for Virat as he smashes boundaries and sixes. In another one, she is seen jumping with joy as the team won the match. Take a look at the video.

anushka sharma is looking so gorgeous omg pic.twitter.com/yVBPZVb3Em — ً (@nushloml) May 18, 2024

In one of the viral pictures, Anushka Sharma is seen posing with Smriti Mandhana. The actress can be seen wearing a black dress. Smriti Mandhana, on the other hand, is seen sporting the RCB jersey. For the unversed, Smriti Mandhana is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premiere League. As soon as the picture went viral on X (formerly Twitter), fans flooded the comment section.

Smirti mandhana and Anushka Sharma, our queens pic.twitter.com/K4ZLTgaqGd — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) May 18, 2024

Earlier this month, Virat Kohli hosted a lavish birthday party for his actor-wife Anushka Sharma. Several unseen photos and videos from Anushka's 36th birthday have been doing the rounds on social media. The soirée was a dreamy pink affair. Among the myriads of beautiful elements were the pink-themed table arrangements, adorned with an array of delicate props and embellishments. From fairy lights to pearl-adorned plates, candles, and photo frames with floral imprints, every detail spoke of sophistication and finesse.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.