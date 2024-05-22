Watch: When In France, Bhumi Pednekar Sees Nothing Beyond Flaky Croissants

Bhumi Pednekar shares foodie glimpses from her trip to Paris. (Photo: Instagram/bhumipednekar)

Actor Bhumi Pednekar's social media feed proves that the actor loves travel and food apart from acting. Earlier this month, Bhumi went on a joyful vacation to Paris, France, with her sister Samiksha Pednekar. Taking to her Instagram handle, she recently posted a reel documenting some of the drool-worthy food she enjoyed during her trip. Without a doubt, we can say she indulged her heart out in flaky and buttery croissants. In the video, Bhumi can be seen dipping a fresh croissant in her foamy coffee and taking a big bite, and next, we see a plate of ice cream sandwich-style dessert with liquid chocolate drizzled on top.

Wait, there is more! She can also be seen smelling the croissants like a true foodie, dancing while sitting and eating with her group at dinner, and going for a glamourous cocktail night, posing with a glass of what looks like an espresso martini. Apart from the yummy desserts, Bhumi added glimpses of the beautiful sky and the gorgeous Eiffel Tower.

"Desi girl in France, Last one from the trip," she wrote in the caption.

Previously, before her Paris trip, Bhumi went to Geneva, Switzerland, to be inducted as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. When visiting Switzerland, Bhumi posted a series of Instagram stories showcasing all the delicious treats she enjoyed during her trip. In the first video, we spotted what looked to be quintessentially Swiss fondue. The sight of dipping food in the molten cheese left our mouths watering! Read more about it here.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set to play the role of a cop in the upcoming web series 'Daldal'.