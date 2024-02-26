Bhumi Pednekar's Go-To Dish When Feeling Down Will Surprise You. Hint: It's Desi And Delicious

Are you also a fan of Bhumi Pednekar's 'best' comfort food? (Photo: Instagram/bhumipednekar)

We all go through the ups and downs of life, experiencing moments of joy and peace, as well as those of disappointment and worry. While the glamorous lives of celebrities may seem picture-perfect on the outside, everyone experiences their share of trying times. A little dose of hope, a warm hug from a loved one, and a plate of your favourite comfort food can go a long way in making you smile from the heart once again. Speaking of comfort foods, many people do not find comforting joy in a store-bought chocolate cake but rather in a bowl of humble home-cooked meal. Such is the case with actor Bhumi Pednekar, who recently revealed her 'best' comfort food. Any guesses? Let's find out.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actor, who is celebrating the success of her film 'Bhakshak,' started an Instagram 'Ask me a question' session. Bhumi received a diverse range of questions, but what caught our eye was the question that asked, "What's your comfort food when you're feeling down or stressed?"

To answer the question, Bhumi wrote, "Sabudana khichdi, Just the best," and posted a close-up picture of Sabudana Khichdi from her Camera Roll. For the unversed, Sabudana Khichdi is a popular Indian dish made with the primary ingredient sabudana (sago or tapioca pearls). These are then tempered with curry leaves, spices, potatoes, and roasted peanuts to make the khichdi. This dish is popularly eaten during the Navratri festivities. Sabudana is a good source of carbohydrates and provides your body with instant energy. After watching Bhumi's Instagram Story, are you too craving some Sabudana Khichdi? Here is the full step-by-step recipe to make Sabudana Khichdi at home.

If you too find Sabudana Khichdi as a comfort food just like Bhumi, then you may also enjoy this sweet and equally comforting dish - Sabudana Kheer. If your comfort foods are usually sweet, eating this kheer could take you to your happy place. Here is the full recipe.