This Is Bhumi Pednekar's Favourite Spot For Pani Puri In Mumbai

Bhumi Pednekar reveals where she gets the "best pani puri in Mumbai" (Photo: Instagram/ bhumipednekar)

Pani puri lovers often have a favourite stall or eating joint where they go to satisfy their cravings. Some may prioritise convenience over everything else and simply choose the chaatwala closest to their homes. Others may be ready to travel a long distance to enjoy the offerings of a specific outlet. Bhumi Pednekar also has a favourite spot for pani puri in Mumbai. The actress recently took to Instagram to share details of the same. In the Instagram reel, we can see Bhumi joyously relishing pani puris that are being freshly made by a vendor next to her.

Also Read: PETA India Names Jackie Shroff, Zeenat Aman As 'Most Beautiful Vegetarians Of 2023'

As true pani puri fans will understand, the fun is in standing and quickly popping the puris in your mouth one after another before they turn soggy. Bhumi is observed doing the same. She is also seen gesturing to someone off-camera to join her in the indulgence. In the voiceover, she states, "Every time I crave pani puri, which is all the time, the only place I want to eat it from is Chandru's. Chandru's is hands down the best pani puri in Mumbai. Nothing has changed. The taste is the same, the people are the same, and the love is the same. This feels like home. Also the Sev Barfi, guys - it's so good!" Take a look at the video below.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty Takes A Flavourful Trip To Her Hometown With Authentic Thali

In the comments, many people (including Ekta Kapoor) wanted to know the exact location of Chandru's. Bhumi clarified that the shop is located at 7 Bungalows, next to Pop Tates.

Before this, another star's recent foodie outing caught our attention. Mira Kapoor and her mother-in-law, Neelima Azeem, had gone shopping at Colaba Causeway. After that, the pair visited a popular cafe in the area to take a break and savour some delicious dishes. Wondering where they went? Find out here.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Relished This Yummy Winter Combo From Her Own "Ghar Ka Bagh"