PETA India Names Jackie Shroff, Zeenat Aman As 'Most Beautiful Vegetarians Of 2023'

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has long been known for his philanthropic activities. To recognize his contribution towards animal and environmental awareness, PETA India has recently awarded him as the 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian of 2023'. Another actor to receive the award is Zeenat Aman. The social organization took to Instagram to share the news. "Celebrating allure with a heart! @thezeenataman and @apnabhidu shine as PETA India's 2023 Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrities! Compassion looks good on them!" wrote PETA India.

PETA India further took to their official website to explain how Zeenat Aman warned her fans not to promote any content featuring captive wildlife as pets or exhibits. "She has also shared her story of fostering and then adopting a community dog named Lily, pointing out that most stray dogs in India live a life of cruelty, hunger, and neglect," the blog reads.

Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, has been often seen carrying saplings along, promoting afforestation. He has also been heard saying, "You can't buy love but you can always rescue it!" The actor also took to share a picture of the award, along with love and gratitude emojis.

For the uninitiated, the past winners of the title include John Abraham, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Alia Bhatt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Manushi Chhillar, Sunil Chhetri, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Vidyut Jammwal, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha, and Amitabh Bachchan.