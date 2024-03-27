Waiters In Paris Race In The City While Balancing Tray With Coffee And Croissant

Representative image (Photo Credit: iStock)

What comes to your mind when we say freshly-baked croissant? Of course, the answer will be Paris. Croissant, with a hot cup of coffee, makes a classic breakfast combination in the city, with eateries serving them since early in the morning. But have you ever imagined waiters and waitresses running across the streets of Paris with coffee and croissant in hand? Sounds a bit strange, right? This has exactly been the sight in the French capital sometime back. An army of 200 waiters, classically attired in black pants or skirt, apron and a white top, participated in a race bidding to become champion in the Course des Cafes (cafe race), reports DW News (www.dw.com).

The unique cafe race came with a "professional" twist to it. As per CNN, these competitors had to race a two-kilometer route, while each carrying a tray with croissant, espresso and glass of water. The rule was, any change in the composition of the trays would impact the participants' final score. In fact, no spilllage of any form was permitted.

A report in the Euroweekly News weighed in that this 110-year-old race was first hed in 1914. Now, the race came into being after a 13-year hiatus to promote the upcoming Summer Olympics, scheduled to be held in the city.

The winners at the race were honoured with the glory of being the fastest server in town, as well as a medal and a night's stay in a luxurious hotel. The Guardian reports that the winner in the 'men category' finished the race in 13 minutes 30 seconds, while the winner in the 'women category' ended it in 14 minutes 12 seconds.